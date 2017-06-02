Schnucks issues Allergy Alert

Schnucks is issuing an allergy alert on Cinnamon Pudding Half Cakes and Cake Slices because the products may contain walnuts that are not listed on the ingredient labels. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction the product. Is consumed. The cakes were sold in all 100 retail stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. If you purchased the affected products they can be for a full refund. For further information call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400.