FEMA Teams Help Flooded MO Neighborhoods

Residents of 27 Missouri counties included in Friday’s federal disaster declaration may soon see Federal Emergency Management representatives in their neighborhoods knocking on doors to help with registration for disaster assistance and answer questions about the FEMA assistance process. On Monday, June 5, the FEMA representatives, are scheduled to be in Carter, Franklin, Jefferson, Howell, Newton, Ripley and Taney counties. Disaster Survivor Assistance representatives will be carrying FEMA photo identification badges and may ask for personal information to help speed up the disaster assistance process. This is part of the disaster registration process and the information will be kept secure. The fastest ways to register for assistance continue to be online or by calling FEMA’s toll-free number. Residents who were affected can register for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.