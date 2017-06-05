Historic Courthouse May get Renamed

The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission recommended to rename the historic courthouse as Ivers Square, in honor of a Cape Girardeau slave, who enlisted in the Union Army in the Civil War, and his wife. The city council will vote today June 5 on renaming the park in honor of James and Harriet Ivers. History professor and coordinator of the historic preservation program at Southeast Missouri State University, Steven Hoffman, and the universities’ and history department chairman and Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen support the move. Bowen tells KZIM KSIM where the idea came from

Hoffman wrote in a letter to the council that he and Bowen were concerned about “the lack of a memorial or public recognition of the contributions of African Americans to the growth and development of Cape Girardeau.