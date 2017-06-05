Sikeston man Faces Multiple Charges

28 year old Lee Michael Griggs of Sikeston faces several misdemeanor charges. At 8:52 a.m. May 30, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 600 block of Smith Street in reference to a disturbance and a violation of an order of protection .When the reporting officer arrived, he saw other officers had Griggs lying face down in the yard and handcuffed. A firearm was also secured at the scene. The father told the officers he escorted his daughter home to ensure her safety. But Griggs was laying on the sofa causing her to leave the house. Her father attempted to detain Griggs. He said Griggs used both hands and grabbed him by the shirt attempting to throw him to the ground. The father said he then retreated to vehicle to retrieve the firearm. By this time, Griggs left the home and headed northbound. Officers found him and took him to the Scott County Jail in Benton. His bond is set at $1,500 cash only, and he bonded out. For more details visit the standard democrat.