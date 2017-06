A Kennett man accused of a shooting on South Jackson Memorial Day turned himself in to the Kennett Police Department on June 6th. Detective/ Lieutenant John Higgins tells KZIM KSIM that Family was a big help with this case.

Braylon Johnson was wanted on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Also, he had a probation and parole warrant on an unrelated incident. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.