Butler County man faces Arson and Murder Charges

A grandson is facing arson and murder charges after allegedly setting a Butler County, Missouri home on fire while his grandparents slept. 29 year old Brett Payne was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said, there was an early-morning fire on Sunday, June 4 in the 100 block of Mozart Lane. Payne was staying in the home with his grandma and grandpa. Deputies say the grandma got out alive but the grandpa was sleeping when the fire started and did not get out. He later died at the hospital. The Butler County coroner said the grandpa was identified as 66-year-old Edward James. Court documents say, the staff at the ER told authorities that Edward James had a cut on his forehead that appeared as if he had been hit with an object. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning, June 7.