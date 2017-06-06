Jackson’s Bathroom Project was rejected.

Jackson City Park’s $329,000 bathroom plan is going back to the drawing board after Monday June 5th’s Board of Aldermen meeting. City administrator Jim Roach asked for discussion from board members before they voted on whether or not to approve contracts with Kiefner Brothers Inc. and Boulder Construction Inc. The 20-by-24-foot structure would have cost $687 per square foot. City engineer Erica Bogenpohl said the planned structure, situated in the park across from the girls’ softball field, would have three commodes on the women’s side and one commode and two urinals on the men’s side. The building would have been prefabricated of concrete, including walls, floors and roof, with stainless steel fixtures to discourage vandalism. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.