New Road Maintenance Work

Main Street Construction may not be complete after all. Deputy city manager Molly Hood said Some sections of newly paved road may have to be torn up to repair a downtown Cape Girardeau storm water tunnel. He said that a recent water-main break may have damaged an underground drainage tunnel, four sections of pavement along the street near the Independence Street intersection may have to be removed as part of the project, he said a damaged tunnel could wash out ground under Main Street. City crews plan to access the tunnel through a manhole to determine whether the structure was damaged when a nearby water pipe broke May 28. The water pipe has been repaired, but the condition of the storm water tunnel is uncertain. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian