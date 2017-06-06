Tuesday, June 6th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An armed robber, who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk in Texas, only to realize everyone in the store was armed.

The man really picked the wrong place to rob. After he enters the store and brandishes a weapon, everyone else in the store, except for the store employee, pulls out their weapons too.

One of the patrons fires and knocks the robber to the ground. No word on the condition of the robber or if any charges will be issued.

The article says it best, “This is all a completely clear demonstration of the power of concealed carry.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Alexandra Ignatkina, 39, who was asked for her license and presented the officer a burrito.

Ignatkina was pulled over for driving 101 miles per hour. When the officer asked her for her license, she went into her purse and pulled out an unwrapped, half-eaten burrito.

Although she claimed she only had one glass of champagne, officers found an empty mini-bottle of wine in her purse, another in the center console and a third bottle that was about half full.

The breathalyzer test revealed she was more than twice the legal limit, and ended up with a DUI.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Zavier Valencia, a Florida eighteen-year-old, whose senior prank landed him in jail.

During the high school graduation, Valencia attempted to hit the school’s principal in the face with a pie.

The principal was able to block the toss with his arms.

As Valencia was escorted to jail, he told deputies he did not understand why he was being arrested, saying, “it was just a senior prank.”

Well his prank landed him in jail. He was eventually released after someone posted $4,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Lisa Corcoran, 44-year-old woman in Michigan, who is facing felony charges for stealing over 100 items from people’s graves to decorate her residence.

A witness saw Corcoran driving away from a condo development with flowers from porches and back lawns.

After obtaining her license plate number, deputies in Michigan pulled Corcoran over and found flowers and other items in the back of the vehicle.

A search warrant yielded 188 pieces of property at her residence that had been used to decorate her place.

Police also found a bench taken that was worth $500. Total of the stolen items was not determined.