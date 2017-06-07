Another Arson and Murder

A woman is in custody in connection to an arson and the death of a man in Poplar Bluff. On June 4, Poplar Bluff Police and Fire personnel responded to 712 Poplar Street for a fire. According to police, the apartment was engulfed in flames when officers arrived. They say five people were inside the three-unit apartment building when the fire was set. They believe the fire started on the porch, then quickly spread to the rest of the building. Four of the people who were in the building got out in time Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and police say they were able to get 57-year-old Tommy Younger out of his apartment. He was taken to an area hospital. Police say he was pronounced dead later on June 5th at the hospital. Missouri State Fire Marshal personnel determined that the fire was intentionally set. Through multiple witness interviews, police say 41 year old Tara Maxfield, of Poplar Bluff, was believed to be a suspect. She admitted to setting the fire and was cooperating with the investigation. She was charged with four counts of assault, arson, and murder second degree. She is being held with a $250,000 cash only bond. Daily American republic