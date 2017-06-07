Approved Comprehensive Plans

Council members approved an agreement on June 5th with Teska Associates Inc. of Evanston, Illinois. Teska will be assisted by Orion Planning + Design of Boulder, Colorado. City planner Ryan Shrimplin said yesterday that the work to update the city’s plan could take nine months to a year. The services include interviews with key stakeholders such as developers, local businesses, property owners, school officials, Realtors and city representatives. The planning process also includes an online community survey, a project website to inform the community and provide an opportunity for public input and some type of community event. The council adopted the current comprehensive plan Jan. 22, 2008

