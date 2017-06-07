Cape man arrested on charges of rape, assault, property damage

Police say that A Cape Girardeau man assaulted, raped and threatened to kill a woman June 4th. A probable-cause statement says that deputies went to a residence in the 300 block of Teton Lane in Cape Girardeau County to a domestic-assault report about 8 p.m. on June 4th The victim told them 38 year old Steven Miller raped and assaulted her. He was talking when he got mad, broke an ashtray pushed her into a bedroom, began punching her in the chest and then raped her. Then he “began rubbing an unknown white powder on her face and head” saying he was her master and that he was going to barricade them inside. She escaped to a neighbor’s house, but he took her phone and car keys and fled but was later arrested on June 6th and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. He was charged with rape, domestic assault, stealing and property damage. His bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim, and he must stay at least 500 feet away from her home.