Clay Waller May be Facing Double Jeopardy

Clay Waller’s lawyer John Lynch said in a motion filed in the U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau that if convicted murderer Clay Waller faces “double jeopardy” if he is tried on a federal charge stemming from the state case. The Motion was filed last week and is seeking to have Waller dismissed from his federal charge. Lynch also filed a motion to suppress statements made by Waller to the FBI and other law-enforcement agencies on the grounds they were obtained through “coercion and misrepresentation.” Lynch says that Waller was subjected to delayed federal prosecution for exercising his First Amendment right. The motion also says the indictment “fails to state facts sufficient to charge Waller” with interstate domestic violence. For more information Visit the Southeast Missourian