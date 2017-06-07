There’s a New Sheriff in Town
Mississippi County MO has a new acting sheriff. The Sheriff’s department said that Branden Caid was named acting sheriff during the investigation into Cory Hutcheson. His previous position was the chief deputy at the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department. His goal is to maintain a continuing law enforcement presence in and to administer new policies and procedures to better serve the law enforcement needs of the county. He Brings 23 years of experience to the county.