Wednesday, June 7th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

At least 10 incoming Harvard University freshmen, who had their admissions rescinded after they traded sexually explicit memes and messages on Facebook.

A handful of admitted students formed a messaging group on Facebook titled, “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens.”

Some of the messages joked about the Holocaust and that abusing children was sexually arousing.

They also poked fun at minority groups. After discovering the existence of the group page and its chat contents, Harvard administrators revoked admissions offers to at least ten participants.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ronald Duby, Jr. who learned if you have an outstanding warrant, it’s best you lay off a karaoke contest where people might recognize you.

Duby happened to have been featured on WMUR.com’s Most Wanted.

The club’s DJ recognized his face as he sang karaoke in a Chelmsford, Massachusetts bar.

Police responded and arrested Duby on an outstanding warrant for failing to register as a sex offender/duty to inform.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Torrance V. Boyd, who took a random person’s car for a joyride on his 23rd birthday and got arrested for grand theft.

Boyd drove off in a vehicle which had been left idling in a gas station parking lot. He soon returned and parked it.

When several people who were trying to help in the recovery of the vehicle confronted him, he ran away.

Police caught him a few blocks away. The big present on Boyd’s 23rd birthday was an arrest for Grand Theft Auto.