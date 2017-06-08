Another Stalker Bites the Dust

A Howardville, Mo. man is accused of stalking a former girlfriend. Online court records say that 45 year old Refugio Saenz, was charged with the felony of first degree stalking, in the probable cause statement, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Andrew Irvin said he was called to a residence on Delta Pine just after 5 p.m. on May 24. The victim told the officer that her ex-boyfriend of 15 years, was harassing her by telephone. She stated the night before while she was home alone, her doorbell rang and when she answered the door she saw Saenz and another woman standing in her front yard. She closed the door and said that she could hear him attempting to open the front door and windows. “She said that she didn’t call the police because she was afraid of him. The victim had an ex-parte order against Saenz since February due to his abusive behavior. In the probable cause statement Irvin reported, Saenz has a criminal history which includes assault, domestic abuse and harassment. He was taken into custody and his bond was set at $15,000 and Saenz is to have no contact with the victim. For more information visit the Standard Democrat