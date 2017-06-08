DWI charge dropped against former Southeast University Department of public safety director…

The former director of Southeast Missouri State University’s public safety department pleaded guilty to two amended misdemeanor traffic charges Wednesday after a special prosecutor dropped a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. James Douglas Richards, the former director, said Missouri State Highway Patrol toxicology tests were negative for both alcohol and drugs. Special prosecuting attorney Stephanie Watson filed amended charges of failing to drive on the right half of the road and failing to stop at a stop sign. Judge Craig Brewer fined Richards $150 plus court costs during the brief hearing yesterday. His lawyer, Malcolm Montgomery, said authorities tested Richards to determine whether he had drugs or alcohol in his system and nothing was found. Richards was, a former Cape Girardeau police officer, had a 37-year career in law enforcement. He says the arrest and prosecution destroyed his career and reputation.