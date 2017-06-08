Perryville Police Lose a K-9

The Perryville police department’s K-9, Punter has passed away, after a month long battle with an unknown illness that was slowly killing him, Punter was euthanized yesterday at about 8:15 am. He was surrounded by officers as his last good-byes were said. Punter was a loyal member of the Perryville Police Department for over 4 years, he was 6 years old and was cross trained in narcotics detection, tracking and handler protection. Chief Direk Hunt agreed with Assistant Chief Jones and went on to say, Punter was not only an officer, he was family and that they will honor him as both at a later date with a Memorial Service.