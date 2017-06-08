The fourth annual River Campus Summer Arts Festival is on June 17th!

10.m. to 6 p.m. at the River Campus

The festival is free admission and open to the public. Activities include:

Musical entertainment

Petting zoo

Art displays and activities

Art Walk

Museum exhibitions

Four comedy musicals are scheduled throughout the festival. Tickets to those performances can be bought at the River Campus Box Office or by calling 573-651-2265.

Find the full schedule of events here.