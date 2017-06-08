River Campus Summer Arts Festival
The fourth annual River Campus Summer Arts Festival is on June 17th!
10.m. to 6 p.m. at the River Campus
The festival is free admission and open to the public. Activities include:
- Musical entertainment
- Petting zoo
- Art displays and activities
- Art Walk
- Museum exhibitions
Four comedy musicals are scheduled throughout the festival. Tickets to those performances can be bought at the River Campus Box Office or by calling 573-651-2265.
Find the full schedule of events here.