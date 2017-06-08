Thursday, June 8th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

New groom John Delozier, 31, who was arrested for choking his new bride because she wanted to save the money they received as wedding gifts and he didn’t.

The happy couple got married over the weekend, but got into an argument because she wanted to save the money they’d received as gifts.

After he got arrested for choking her, she refused to use their wedding money to bail him out of jail, so he’s still in jail.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Delton Deran Goodman, 47, who was arrested on arson charges after he set fire to his apartment, because he was angry at his roommate for not answering her phone.

Goodman apparently set two fires in the kitchen of the home he shares with the victim and refused to put them out.

Goodman said he planned to burn the house down while he remained inside.

When asked why, Goodman told police, “She wouldn’t answer her phone and it pissed me off.” Goodman was arrested on arson charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A Highlands County, Florida, mother, who may face charges after posting a video to Facebook that shows a rat snake biting her 1-year-old daughter.

The mother let the snake intentionally bite the child several times, in an effort to teach the child a “valuable lesson” on how to handle reptiles.

The unidentified mom is now taking heat from concerned parents on Facebook.

The video has been removed from Facebook and the Highlands County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Child abuse charges are pending.