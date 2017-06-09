Man Arrested for Domestic Assault

Deputies say that An Advance, man faces domestic-assault charges after choking and punching a woman June 4th. A probable cause statement says that Bollinger County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Route C in Advance for reports of a domestic assault. The victim told deputies that her 37 year old live in boyfriend Jose Loza, had become angry after drinking at a nearby bar. When the victim drove him back to their residence, he grabbed her throat and began choking her and pulling her hair. He also punched her and clawed her on the chin before the victim escaped from the vehicle to the residence. He was charged with second-degree domestic assault, and he was issued a $5,000 bond. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.