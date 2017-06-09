New Special Session on Abortion Policies
Gov. Eric Greitens Said on June 7th that he is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to work on abortion policies. He wants the Legislature to block a St. Louis abortion ordinance dealing with discrimination. In addition to addressing the St. Louis ordinance, the governor is calling for stronger regulations on abortion clinics, including requiring annual inspections. The session is scheduled to start Monday. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian