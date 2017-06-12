Cape Girardeau County’s Sales Tax Revenue Decrease

Treasure Rodger Hudson said that Cape Girardeau County’s monthly sales-tax revenue is down over last year’s numbers for a fourth month in a row — the first time in at least 13 years, As compared to June 2016, this month’s total was down 12.5 percent, or $89,828.55. Hudson said in his 13 years as treasurer, he doesn’t remember sales tax revenue falling year to year for even three months in a row. He said the drop might be due in part to what he called the “Amazon effect,” where consumers spend more with online retailers, and local sales taxes are not generated. Civic and business leaders in the area are concerned that local governments are too reliant on sales taxes, because so many people are buying online these days. But it’s too early to tell whether this four-month sample size will become a long-term trend. Hudson said if overall sales-tax revenue were down at the end of 2017 instead of flat, as anticipated for the budget, that discrepancy would be recouped with an increase in property tax. But such a discrepancy can’t be determined until assessment numbers for 2017 come in.