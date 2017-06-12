Johnson County’s Fatal Vehicle Crash

Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating a traffic crash that occurred on June 11, at 12:50 pm on I-24 Westbound, mile post 18 in Johnson County. The Report says that a 2000 model, Gulfstream Motor Home was traveling when the left front tire failed causing the vehicle to go into the median. After entering the median, the vehicle began to bounce throwing the driver, 60 year old Karen Braswell of Imperial Mo from the vehicle. The passenger 60 year old Mary Allen of Imperial MO. Sustained life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene. Braswell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner at 1:59 pm.