Man Faces Felony Assault Charges…

Police say a Cape Girardeau man beat, tried to suffocate and threatened to kill a woman on June 7th. A probable-cause statement says police went to a domestic-assault call on June 8th and found the victim covered in bruises and two black eyes. The victim, told officers she had been at 52 year old Jerry Gow’s residence in the 700 block of South Ranney Drive on June 7th when he began to get progressively angrier. The victim said he threw a bowl, breaking it and cutting himself in the process, when he passed out, the victim said she left a voicemail with a friend, asking for a ride because she did not feel safe. After waking up he threatened to “skin her alive and decapitate her.” When the she tried to escape, he threw her to the ground and began choking her, and screaming he was going to kill her. Next he began trying to twist her head to break her neck and tried to suffocate her by covering her mouth and nose with a cloth. The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with second-degree domestic assault. His bond was set at $15,000 cash with the condition he have no contact with the victim. For more information visit the southeast Missourian