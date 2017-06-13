Cape couple wins $2.9 million Lotto jackpot

Southeast Missourian

Paul and Amanda Ham of Cape Girardeau won the $2.9 million Missouri Lotto jackpot May 31 after buying the winning ticket at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store at 920 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. They can accept 25 payments over 24 years or a lump-sum payment of $1.45 million before taxes. The convenience store received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Attempts to reach the Hams for comment were not successful Monday.