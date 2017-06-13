Cape man accused of stabbing another during camping trip

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man stabbed a man twice in the back during a camping trip Sunday near Alton. The Oregon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 34-year old Gabriel M. Austin with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies. Oregon County sheriff’s deputies investigated reports of a stabbing shortly before 3 a.m. at Hufstedler Camp Ground and found Weston Loveland of Cape Girardeau with two stab wounds to his back. A probable-cause statement says Loveland told police he’d been watching a campfire when he felt a sudden pain in his back. He saw Austin coming at him with a knife. The victim sustained stab wounds to his left shoulder blade and to his lower back near his spine. Loveland was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield. The knife missed vital areas but the injuries were serious. Loveland did not know why Austin stabbed him. Deputies found Austin in the campsite, sitting alone in the dark, covered in blood and rocking back and forth. Austin’s bond was set at $50,000.