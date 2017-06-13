CARBONDALE POLICE ARE HONORING A LONG-SERVING OFFICER…

Twelve years is a long time to be fighting crime, but that’s 12 dogs years for Viper. Something more than 80 years on the job for you and me. The 14 ½ year old Carbondale K-9 officer is retiring and will enjoy the rest of his life as a normal dog. Officer Mike Vaughn says Viper could still do the job, but he’s not 100 percent. Over the last 12 years, he’s been there to help seize more than one million dollars in drugs, guns and other contraband. Vaughn is stepping aside, too, with Officer Seth Moorman taking his place, handling Pasja , a 2-year-old Belgian Malanois. Vaughn is still a patrol officer – and he says he plans to take Viper to the lake and do a lot of exercising to keep him healthy, so he can enjoy just being a normal dog.