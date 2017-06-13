Driver leads officers on chase through Cape

Southeast Missourian

A woman led police on a chase Friday through Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 32-year old Iris M. Nanney, of Cape Girardeau with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both felonies. Cape Girardeau police conducted a traffic stop shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, but Nanney fled. A probable-cause statement says Brian Biri and Kami James were in the car when Nanney fled, and they later told officers Nanney said she couldn’t stop because she had warrants out for her arrest. Police pursued Nanney from the intersection of Dunklin Street and Penny Avenue to the intersection of North and Sprigg Streets, where Biri stopped the vehicle by shifting it into park. Nanney ran seven stop signs during the chase, and police later found methamphetamine and syringes in the vehicle. Nanney had three $20,000 cash-only warrants for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and probation violation for dangerous drugs. Her bond was set at $10,000.