Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced today (June 14th ) that 34 year old Daniel Jacob Bible of Anna, Illinois was found guilty by a Union County Jury on one (1) count of Burglary, a Class 2 Felony. A sentencing hearing has been set for August 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. Bible remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro.