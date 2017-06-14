Police investigate domestic assault

Police say a Cape Girardeau man faces assault charges after putting a woman in a chokehold hard enough to bruise her throat. A probable Cause Statement says Police went to 33 year old Christopher Ford’s residence in the 1800 block of Dumais Drive shortly before 2 p.m. June 12 to reports of domestic assault. He told officers that he and the victim had been in a verbal altercation that had escalated into physical violence. The victim told officers that he assaulted her when she tried to keep him from entering the residence. She said Ford put her in a chokehold, and officers saw bruising around her throat and on her right bicep, as well as a small cut on her arm. He was charged with second-degree domestic assault. And issued a $4,000 cash bond with the condition he have no contact with the victim. For more information visit the Southeast Missourian.