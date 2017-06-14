Upcoming New Play Area.

When 3-year-old Levi Collom died unexpectedly in March 2012, his family channeled their grief into creating a new play area as a tribute to him at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Levi’s mother. Ellie Collom, said the play area, will be visible from North Kings highway in Cape Girardeau, it will have several sections and should accommodate about 100 children at once. She said that on Friday June 16, huge, concrete rocks will be brought in from California “for the adventure part of the trail.” A three-story climbing structure with a clubhouse at the bottom, a concrete tepee, canoe and zip line will also be installed. A sand and water area also is planned, with a station to clean hands and feet, Levi’s Adventure Trail should be open in September or October for more information visit the southeast Missourian