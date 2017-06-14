Wednesday, June 14th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jonathan Andrew (Drew) Stiles, an assistant principal in North Carolina, who got a DUI on his way to his school’s graduation ceremonies.

Stiles, a Bunker Hill High School Assistant Principal was arrested for DUI after he was involved in an accident in the Catawba Valley Community College parking lot, where his school was holding graduation for the senior class.

Police noticed the smell of alcohol on Stiles’ breath.

Stiles then failed two field sobriety tests and two breathalyzer tests.

He was arrested for DUI and taken off to jail.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mark Haydu, 56, a former deputy chief for the Coral Springs Police Department, who was arrested for punching a 69-year-old driver following a minor crash.

Haydu was involved in a minor crash with the victim in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Florida.

Haydu apparently opened the driver’s door to the victim’s vehicle and punched the victim twice in the face.

He then reached into the SUV and removed the keys from the victim’s ignition and put them into his pocket.

When a witness began recording the incident, Haydu yelled at him saying, “You want some, too?”

Haydu was arrested on charges of burglary and battery on someone 65 or older.

Haydu retired from the force seven years ago and has been considered in good standing.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jason Trigger, 35, who shot himself in the leg and ended up getting arrested.

Why did he get arrested? Because Trigger is a convicted felon and is not supposed to have any weapons.

Trigger shot himself in the ankle after his handgun fell from his waistband and hit the floor at a Florida Dollar Store.

The gun discharged striking Trigger in the ankle.

He hobbled out of the store before paramedics could arrive, but decided to seek medical treatment at a local hospital.

That’s where police caught up with him and charged Trigger with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Five female members of the Shivers family, who were all arrested after they started a brawl in a Pennsylvania Waffle House.

The melee started at 2:45 a.m. as the women started a heated discussion.

Name-calling led to hair pulling and punches then some of the suspects threw utensils and other items snatched off tables.

Mannheim Township police arrived and collared Deborah Shivers, 56; Tyneisha Shivers, 37; Latonia Shivers, 31; Mercedes Shivers, 25; and Tonisha Shivers, 37.

All were arrested for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.