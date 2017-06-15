Attorney General’s Traffic Stop Report

A report by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Black motorists on average are pulled over at a disproportionately high rate in Missouri. The annual report also indicates the disparity between traffic-stop rates for white and black drivers in Cape Girardeau has increased gradually since 2012 Disparity-index values higher than 1 indicate disproportionately high stop rates. Statewide, the disparity-index value for white drivers was 0.94, while for black drivers, it was 1.65, meaning black drivers were about 75 percent more likely to be stopped than whites. The Cape Girardeau Police Department’s disparity index value was 2.09 for black motorists and 0.87 for white motorists, the lowest since at least the year 2000, the report’s findings show black drivers were 2.4 times more likely than whites to be stopped last year. Cape Girardeau public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said the report’s findings are considered each year, and all officers undergo training each year to better avoid instances of biases.