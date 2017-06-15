Bicycle Trail Widening

Cape Girardeau city officials said that a heavily used section of Cape LaCroix Trail will be widened. A cyclist and Shop manager at Cape Bicycle & Fitness Don Hinkebein said that widening the trail would improve safety and make it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to pass. City engineer Casey Brunke said This project will widen the trail from its existing 8 feet to 10 feet from East Rodney Drive to Hopper Road. The contractor has nine months to finish the work, but Brunke expects the project to be completed in less time. The work is scheduled to start by the end of the month. The project comes as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) prepares to hold two community workshops about plans for a regional bicycling and pedestrian network. Both workshops will be held next Wednesday, the first meeting will from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre and the second from will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center.