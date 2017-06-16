Crossbow Hunting is in

Hunters can now use crossbows during firearms season in Missouri. Until last year, crossbow hunting was prohibited by Missouri law unless you had some physical limitation, and obtained a special permit owner of Feeders Supply in Sikeston Jim Gooch said that when properly equipped with a sight, the crossbow is as accurate as a rifle up to 50 or 100 yards, hitting a 1-inch target with surgical precision, depending on the model of cross bow For more information visit the Standard Democrat.