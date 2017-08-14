Missouri Man Accused of Having a Bomb

A central Missouri man faces felony weapons charges after a deputy reportedly found a pipe bomb in his vehicle after a chase stemming from a traffic stop. Camdenton County authorities say that after 31 year old Joshua Crook of camdenton sped away from a deputy who tried to pull him over, his vehicle hit a mailbox. While later searching the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found what turned out to be a pipe bomb. A state bomb squad rendered the explosive harmless. Crook is charged with felony counts of possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession and transport of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia