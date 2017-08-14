Motorcyclist Dies in a Three Vehicle Accident

A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau County. The crash occurred at 4 p.m. on Missouri Highway 72, three miles west of Millersville, as the eastbound motorcycle driven by 34 year old Shannon Dailey, of Scott City crossed the centerline and hit the westbound vehicle driven by 30 year old Cory Esselman of Altenburg. Dailey was thrown from his bike and then hit by a westbound vehicle driven by 41 year old Brandi Adams of Fredericktown. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:51 p.m. by Cape Girardeau County coroner John Clifton and transported to the Cape County morgue. He was wearing his helmet at time of the accident.