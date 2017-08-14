State Highway Patrol Finds Body in Current River

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man was found dead in the Current River yesterday morning. The victim was identified as 40 year old James Hough of Doniphan. Officers found him during a surface search of the river. The investigation revealed that he had been missing since Friday (August 11). Officers said that his cause of death was drowning and he was pronounced at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner Michael Jackson at 10:50 am.