Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Anthony Federico, 21, a Vero Beach, Florida man who was arrested after he was dumb enough to threaten someone and post it on Snapchat.

The victim said a rear window of the apartment was smashed and 16 watches were missing from her bedroom.

A few days prior, her friend, Federico had requested that she give him a few of her watches, which she declined.

A couple of days later, Federico sent the victim a message on Snapchat threatening to break in and steal the watches.

The victim saved it and showed it to detectives.

Investigators then located a video of Federico on Snapchat showing ecstasy, cannabis, and wearing a gold and black watch that was identified by the victim as one of the stolen watches.

Federico, who was out on bond, was arrested and charged with Felony Burglary, Felony Grand Theft, Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, and Felony Attempted Burglary Occupied Dwelling.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Tyler Tarrell Dukes, 19, who was arrested in Alabama after he struck his brother with a baseball bat, because he wanted to share the Taco Bell order his brother had brought home.

Dukes was not only angry because he had to share the tacos, but his brother didn’t get him a soft drink.

So he pulled out a baseball bat and struck his brother “in the back and head.”

When officers arrived at the duo’s residence, they discovered the victim bleeding from the head and called for an ambulance.

Dukes was charged with second-degree assault, a felony carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Marilyn Hammerman, 81, who was arrested for printing fake amusement ride tickets.

Hammerman went to an amusement park called Funland in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and when she tried to ride the bumper cars, the person taking tickets noticed that hers didn’t seem right.

Security arrived and it turned out the tickets were counterfeit.

This wasn’t the first time Hammerman was caught with fake tickets.

Hammerman apparently had set up a counterfeit operation in her home, to make fake tickets to use to ride amusement park rides.

She was arrested for theft of services.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Robert McCoy, 53, who blamed his lewd behavior on a groundhog that startled him.

McCoy, a registered sex offender, was arrested for pleasuring himself in a public park, in Kentucky.

McCoy told police it was all a misunderstanding.

He claimed he was urinating in the park and when his pants fell down a groundhog “startled” him and he turned away quickly, exposing himself to passersby.

Officers weren’t buying that and arrested him.

He was charged with first-degree sexual abuse.