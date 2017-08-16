Back the Blue Costs Woman her Job

A Jackson woman says she was fired from her job after criticizing a coffee shop on social media for displaying a “Back the Blue” sign supporting police. Brandi Wilson said that she found the sign at Ground-A-Bout disconcerting as a black woman who once lived in Ferguson, where officers and protesters clashed following the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown. She says she was fired from the Barrel 131 bar in Jackson after criticizing the sign in an Aug. 8 posting on Ground-A-Bout’s Facebook page. Coffee shop owner Bob Schooley, a former sheriff’s deputy, responded to Wilson and defended the sign. Barrel 131 owners didn’t immediately return messages to The Associated Press seeking comment.