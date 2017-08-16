Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sober Driving Campaign

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are running a statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run from August 18 through September 3. Last year’s statewide law enforcement made 308 DWI arrests during the impaired driving campaign and there were 189 agencies statewide that participated in this effort. Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Sandra Karsten says that goal of this campaign is to help create public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence. To learn more about substance-impaired driving and how you can Arrive Alive, visit saveMOlives.com,