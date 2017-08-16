Serial Car Thief on the Run

The Sikeston DPS has recently arrested 2 juveniles aged 13 and 14 who were spray-painting houses and vehicles on Friday of last week and over the weekend on 200-300 blocks of E. Kathleen and E. Gladys. The Total cost of damage was about $5,600.The Department also has been having a recent rash of vehicle break-ins. In most of these cases the victims left their vehicles unlocked or valuable items in plain sight resulting in the suspect breaking the windows out of their vehicle. These thefts have been reported all over town. Sikeston DPS says not to leave valuable items inside your vehicle and to lock your doors. They also say you should get motion lights or leave outside lights on. If you have any information about the break-ins call the Sikeston DPS.