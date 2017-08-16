Sikeston Man Pleads for Freedom

A Sikeston man convicted of murder in Sikeston, Missouri in 2000 is asking that his convictions be overturned and that he be released from prison. David Robinson was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of life without parole and life imprisonment. Court documents show that his attorneys believe that evidence that would have proved Robinson’s innocence were not admitted in court. There are also reports of witnesses who originally testified recanting their statements.