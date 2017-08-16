Wednesday, August 16th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Christopher Breaker 25, whose unique facial tattoo ended up leading to his arrest for robbing a Texas Walgreens.

Witnesses say the man, with the clown style facial tat, took food off the shelves and ate it before he hurdled over the pharmacy’s counter and pulled a knife out of his pocket.

He then tried to break open a door with a fire extinguisher, but gave up and exited through the front entrance.

Police say witnesses were able to describe the man due to his noticeable face tattoo.

Breaker was caught a short time later and arrested on a “second-degree felony count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mathew Horace Jones, 32, a Crestview, Florida man, who did $100,000 in damages to a construction site, then told police his name was “Alice Wonderland and he was told to commit the offenses by a hookah-smoking caterpillar.”

Jones broke into the construction site, then used a forklift to damage the building under construction.

The building under construction was destroyed.

Additionally, the suspect damaged a city fire hydrant and a 2-inch water meter worth about $3,200.

When confronted by police, Jones told them he was “Alice Wonderland and he was told to commit the offenses by a hookah-smoking caterpillar.”

Jones, who was already on probation, was charged with felony grand theft, and a variety of other charges.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

George Meyer, 61, who was arrested after he pulled a gun on a martial arts teacher, at church, to prove guns always win in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Meyer, whose child is a student at the Grace Christian Academy, was attending an open house when he overheard the defense instructor telling someone that a gun is not always the best choice for self-defense.

Witnesses say Meyer pointed a loaded gun at the church school self-defense instructor and told him “martial arts are crap. Bang, you’re dead. No way you could have got me before I pulled it out.”

When police showed up at his home, Meyer attempted to hide the .32-caliber black Beretta.

He told investigators that he was discussing martial arts with the instructor and that him pulling the gun was just a demonstration.

Meyer is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, exhibiting a firearm on school property and improper exhibition of a firearm.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Eliodoro Estala, 32, a Texas man who is now wanted by police for having sex with a chain link fence.

Estala failed to appear for a court hearing in his indecent exposure case and now has a warrant for his arrest.

A few months back, his neighbor used her cell phone to catch Estala urinating on the fence they share, then removing his clothes and providing oral gratification to the object.

He then simulated intercourse with the fence.

Estala now faces additional charges.