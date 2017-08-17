Cape Girardeau New Security Camera System

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is implementing a Security Camera Database program. It will serve the officers as a directory of security cameras in the city. This free program is 100% voluntary and will provide the department with an up-to-date listing of security cameras in the city. If an incident were to take place in the vicinity of your camera, an officer may contact you regarding potential video of the incident. At no time would any officer have access to any camera or video without the consent of the camera owner. If you want to take part in the program you can fill out a registration form on http://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/police and return the form to the police department.