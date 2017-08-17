Family Fights for Custody of Their Pet

A Perryville Family is fighting for the custody of their dog. The Dog Mac’s owner Jamie Patterson adopted him about three years ago and then two Christmas Eve’s ago he ran off and was picked up by the shelter where he was adopted. The shelter owner, Steve Svehla, said that Patterson had not fulfilled her agreement for the adoption. Out of the ten points they agreed upon Patterson only fulfilled five. So Svehla kept the dog at his shelter. This is when Patterson took her to court. The court ruled in Patterson’s favor. The exchange was supposed to happen under the supervision of Sheriff Gary Schaaf. He called Svehla to say they were coming over to pick Mack up Svehla said that he was already on his way into town with Mack. When he got out of his car, all he had was a wooden box and said that Mack was put down and cremated due to a disease. He later admitted that Mack was really alive and gave him to Patterson