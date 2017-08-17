Graves County Men Caught Counterfeiting

Two men were arrested on multiple Charges in Graves County. The Sheriff’s Office was called to a convenient store on route 131 for using counterfeit money. While deputies were turning onto Route 131, the caller told the Kentucky State Police that the subject had left in a tan Toyota Camry and was headed towards Route 58. They made a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 58 East and Sherwood Drive, The driver of the vehicle, 21 year old Kalab Mosely of Oak Grove, KY, had a bench warrant out of Christian County. He was placed under arrest for the warrant. During a vehicle search deputies. Found a paper cutter, an empty box of resume paper and several counterfeit $20 bills. 24 year old Laquinton Tillman, of Clarksville, TN, was sitting in the backseat of the car, with the counterfeit bills at his feet. He was also placed under arrest. He had two warrants, out of Christian County, and was also charged with seven counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.