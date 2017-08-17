LOCAL POLICE WILL BE CRACKING DOWN ON DRUNK DRIVERS THROUGH THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…

No holiday for local police officers. The intensity will be increased from tomorrow throughSunday, September 3, as authorities try to keep drunk drivers off the road. It’s the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” substance, impaired driving crackdown. Officers, deputies and troopers will be looking for people high on drugs or alcohol while they’re behind the wheel. There will be high-visibility enforcement, high-profile events and plenty of media advertising to warn drivers who might take liberties with the law. Sixteen people were killed in Missouri accidents last year during the same time period of a little over 2 weeks. I’m Dale Forbis, for our nation, your station, KZIM-KSIM.