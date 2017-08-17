Semo Pachyderms Hosts the Director of MoDot

The SEMO Pachyderms is proud to say that today it will host current director of the Missouri Department of Transportation Patrick McKenna and you’re invited. She will give an update on current and future MoDOT projects throughout the State. This event will be at 7:00 p.m. at Dexter Bar-B-Que, in Cape Girardeau. The next meeting on September 21, and the Pachyderms will host school choice expert Kristian Starner, who is dealing with charter school expansion, course access issues, and educational savings accounts. Pachyderms “break bread” begins at 6:00 p.m.. A brief business meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. and the program begins at 7:00 p.m. For more information on membership, call Holly Lintner at (573)200-4073.